Tripura's Heritage Hotel Boom with Tata Group
Tripura is set to welcome a new heritage five-star hotel after discussions with the Tata group. This development aims to boost tourism, offering exclusive and royal rooms for foreign visitors, while creating 200 jobs. The hotel, though opposed by some, is expected to rejuvenate the state's tourism landscape.
- Country:
- India
Tripura is on the verge of a tourism transformation with the planned establishment of a heritage five-star hotel, as announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha. Collaborating with the Tata group, the project promises to bring exclusive accommodations and increased tourist footfall to the state.
The proposed hotel will feature hundreds of royal rooms and several exclusive suites, making it an attractive option for international tourists arriving via chartered flights. With direct employment opportunities for 200 individuals, the venture is seen as a significant economic boost for Tripura.
Despite enthusiasm for the project, controversy surrounds the potential transformation of the Pushbant Palace into the hotel, a proposal opposed by CPI(M) and Tipra Motha. On a related note, efforts to alleviate traffic congestion in the capital include plans for four new flyovers, expanding the city's infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- heritage
- hotel
- Tata
- Manik Saha
- tourism
- employment
- Rudrasagar
- Unakoti
- Pushbant Palace
ALSO READ
Revitalizing India's Tourism: A Call for Collective Action
Kota's Turning Point: Revival Hopes in Tourism and IT Amidst Crisis
Will fill 50,000 govt posts in transparent manner, create 20 lakh self-employment opportunities: Amit Shah.
Eco-Friendly Tourism: New Heights in Jharkhand's Masanjore Dam
Tourism Boom: Jammu & Kashmir Welcomes Record-Breaking 2.36 Crore Visitors