Left Menu

Shiv Sena Supports Descendant of Tukaram Amidst Tragedy

Shiv Sena extended Rs 32 lakh to the family of Shirish More Maharaj, a descendant of poet-saint Tukaram, who died by suicide due to financial distress. More was a respected 'kirtankar' and spiritual speaker. The assistance was delivered by Purandar MLA Vijay Shivtare on Eknath Shinde's birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:28 IST
Shiv Sena Supports Descendant of Tukaram Amidst Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant gesture of support, the Shiv Sena has provided financial assistance of Rs 32 lakh to the family of Shirish More Maharaj, an esteemed descendant of the 17th-century poet-saint Tukaram. The move was announced by the party on Sunday.

Shirish More, aged 32, was well-regarded in his community as a performer of 'kirtan' and a spiritual speaker. Tragically, he took his own life at his home in the Pune district due to financial hardships, leaving behind a note explaining his reasons.

In response to this heartbreaking event, the office of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde authorized Purandar MLA Vijay Shivtare to visit More's family. In a ceremony coinciding with Shinde's 61st birthday, Shivtare presented a cheque of Rs 32 lakh to More's relatives, as stated in their official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025