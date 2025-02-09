Shiv Sena Supports Descendant of Tukaram Amidst Tragedy

In a significant gesture of support, the Shiv Sena has provided financial assistance of Rs 32 lakh to the family of Shirish More Maharaj, an esteemed descendant of the 17th-century poet-saint Tukaram. The move was announced by the party on Sunday.

Shirish More, aged 32, was well-regarded in his community as a performer of 'kirtan' and a spiritual speaker. Tragically, he took his own life at his home in the Pune district due to financial hardships, leaving behind a note explaining his reasons.

In response to this heartbreaking event, the office of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde authorized Purandar MLA Vijay Shivtare to visit More's family. In a ceremony coinciding with Shinde's 61st birthday, Shivtare presented a cheque of Rs 32 lakh to More's relatives, as stated in their official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)