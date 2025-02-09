Left Menu

Aero India 2025: Heralding a New Era of Aerospace Excellence

'Aero India' in Bengaluru showcases India's strength, self-reliance, and global aerospace capabilities, with over 900 exhibitors including 150 foreign companies. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights the event as a platform for innovation, collaboration, and strategic partnerships, attracting leaders from 90 countries.

Aero India 2025: Heralding a New Era of Aerospace Excellence
The highly anticipated 15th edition of 'Aero India,' hailed as Asia's largest air show, is set to commence in Bengaluru on February 10. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes that this landmark event embodies the 'strength, resilience, and self-reliance' of a new India.

Sprawling over 42,000 square meters with over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, 'Aero India' is already poised to break records. Singh, who arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday, underscores that the involvement of more than 90 nations testifies to India's burgeoning aerospace and defence reputation.

'Aero India' is a prominent biennial aerospace display hosted by the Defence Exhibition Organisation, bringing together global aviation leaders. The event will highlight India's defence prowess, foster international partnerships, and ignite scientific ambition among youths, reinforcing India's commitment to innovation and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

