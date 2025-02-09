Cultural Values in Modern India: A Governor's Perspective
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan emphasized India's neglect of its cultural values due to historical oppression. Claiming these values hold solutions to current issues, he noted that heritage and knowledge persist despite past invasions. Khan also stressed the importance of separating personal faith from public duties.
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan highlighted the nation's tendency to overlook its cultural values, attributing this indifference to India's long history of subjugation.
Speaking at a Grand Trunk Road Initiative event, Khan showcased his Sanskrit proficiency and positioned himself as a lifelong learner, emphasizing the problem-solving potential of India's cultural heritage.
He underscored the importance of dissociating religious and social identities from public responsibilities to avoid fueling social tensions, advocating for a unified civic identity over divisive categorizations.
