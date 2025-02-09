Cultural Values in Modern India: A Governor's Perspective

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan highlighted the nation's tendency to overlook its cultural values, attributing this indifference to India's long history of subjugation.

Speaking at a Grand Trunk Road Initiative event, Khan showcased his Sanskrit proficiency and positioned himself as a lifelong learner, emphasizing the problem-solving potential of India's cultural heritage.

He underscored the importance of dissociating religious and social identities from public responsibilities to avoid fueling social tensions, advocating for a unified civic identity over divisive categorizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)