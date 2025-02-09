Left Menu

Torch Rally Lights Up Dhar: Protest Against Union Carbide Waste Disposal

In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, various social groups organized a torch rally opposing the disposal of Union Carbide waste in Pithampur, linked to the Bhopal gas tragedy. Protesters, including women, express health concerns as tractors join the march. Authorities strive to reassure residents about waste safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 09-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A torch rally was organized by social outfits in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Sunday to protest against the planned disposal of Union Carbide waste in Pithampur, an industrial area.

The demonstration took place in Sagore town, near Pithampur, where the 337 metric tonnes of waste are slated for incineration. Organizer Dhirendra Thakur stated that there is significant opposition to the disposal plan, expressed through rallies and communications with authorities.

Thakur raised concerns over potential health risks, citing inadequate local medical facilities. The Union Carbide disaster of 1984, which resulted in thousands of deaths and long-term health issues, still casts a shadow. The Dhar administration is working to assure residents that the waste poses no threat, supported by scientific studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

