Torch Rally Lights Up Dhar: Protest Against Union Carbide Waste Disposal

A torch rally was organized by social outfits in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Sunday to protest against the planned disposal of Union Carbide waste in Pithampur, an industrial area.

The demonstration took place in Sagore town, near Pithampur, where the 337 metric tonnes of waste are slated for incineration. Organizer Dhirendra Thakur stated that there is significant opposition to the disposal plan, expressed through rallies and communications with authorities.

Thakur raised concerns over potential health risks, citing inadequate local medical facilities. The Union Carbide disaster of 1984, which resulted in thousands of deaths and long-term health issues, still casts a shadow. The Dhar administration is working to assure residents that the waste poses no threat, supported by scientific studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)