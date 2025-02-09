Torch Rally Lights Up Dhar: Protest Against Union Carbide Waste Disposal
In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, various social groups organized a torch rally opposing the disposal of Union Carbide waste in Pithampur, linked to the Bhopal gas tragedy. Protesters, including women, express health concerns as tractors join the march. Authorities strive to reassure residents about waste safety.
- Country:
- India
A torch rally was organized by social outfits in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Sunday to protest against the planned disposal of Union Carbide waste in Pithampur, an industrial area.
The demonstration took place in Sagore town, near Pithampur, where the 337 metric tonnes of waste are slated for incineration. Organizer Dhirendra Thakur stated that there is significant opposition to the disposal plan, expressed through rallies and communications with authorities.
Thakur raised concerns over potential health risks, citing inadequate local medical facilities. The Union Carbide disaster of 1984, which resulted in thousands of deaths and long-term health issues, still casts a shadow. The Dhar administration is working to assure residents that the waste poses no threat, supported by scientific studies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Records First Monkeypox Case in 2025 Amid Rising Health Concerns
Sharad Pawar Cancels Public Engagements Due to Health Concerns
Tim McGraw Bows Out of Netflix Drama Amid Health Concerns
Nitish Kumar's Absence: Health Concerns and Political Speculations
Rising Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases Spark Health Concerns in Maharashtra