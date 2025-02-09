Left Menu

Clydesdales and Celebrities: Super Bowl LIX's Nostalgia-Driven Ad Strategy

Anheuser-Busch InBev brings back Clydesdales for a Super Bowl ad to celebrate American grit after a prior controversy. Brands adopt humor and nostalgia, featuring celebrities to appeal to audiences. AI companies like OpenAI capitalize on the event's reach, addressing consumer anxiety with creative ads.

In a move to restore its traditional image, Anheuser-Busch InBev is unveiling a Super Bowl advertisement featuring its iconic Clydesdales. This nostalgic nod follows a controversial Bud Light promotion, redirecting focus to American resilience.

Marketing expert Charles R. Taylor notes a trend among advertisers to embrace familiar and comedic themes. With the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs set for a rematch, brands are tapping into the heartland sentiments of viewers.

This year's Super Bowl will also spotlight artificial intelligence, as OpenAI and Perplexity step into the advertising limelight. Their campaigns aim to alleviate consumer fears while emphasizing productivity and innovation through AI technologies.

