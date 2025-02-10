Ledisi to Perform 'Black National Anthem' at Super Bowl 2025
In 2025, Ledisi will perform 'Lift Every Voice and Sing', often known as the Black national anthem, at the Super Bowl in New Orleans. The performance marks its fifth appearance at the championship since the NFL introduced it in 2020, a move that sparked diverse reactions.
Local artist Ledisi is set to perform 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, a song widely recognized as the Black national anthem.
This will be the fifth consecutive year the anthem has featured in the National Football League championship since its introduction in 2020.
The move has been met with mixed reactions, including criticism and boycott threats from some conservative circles after it was included in the NFL pre-season games post the George Floyd incident.
