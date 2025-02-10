Ledisi to Perform 'Black National Anthem' at Super Bowl 2025

Local artist Ledisi is set to perform 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, a song widely recognized as the Black national anthem.

This will be the fifth consecutive year the anthem has featured in the National Football League championship since its introduction in 2020.

The move has been met with mixed reactions, including criticism and boycott threats from some conservative circles after it was included in the NFL pre-season games post the George Floyd incident.

