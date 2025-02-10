Saif Ali Khan's Near-Fatal Night: Courage, Family, and Survival

Actor Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked at his Mumbai residence in a shocking night's events. Reportedly, an intruder stabbed Khan multiple times, nearly causing paralysis. Interestingly, his eight-year-old son, Taimur, accompanied him to the hospital, providing emotional strength during this ordeal.

Recalling the incident, Khan described the harrowing moments of confronting the armed intruder in his apartment. His household help assisted in subduing the attacker, while his wife Kareena Khan ensured their younger son Jeh's safety. The unexpected confrontation left Khan with severe injuries, requiring immediate medical attention.

The alleged attacker, identified as Shariful Fakir, is in police custody. Khan expressed gratitude for the prompt medical aid and credited his recovery to his family's support. Despite the traumatic event, Khan reiterated his belief in Mumbai's safety and dismissed increased security around him.

(With inputs from agencies.)