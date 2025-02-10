Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Legal Action Demanded Against YouTubers for Offensive Remarks

A formal complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others for alleged offensive remarks on 'India's Got Latent.' Accusations include vulgar jokes about women for popularity. Authorities urge criminal charges. Top officials and Shiv Sena condemn the show. Legal measures and immediate broadcast halt demanded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:43 IST
Controversy Erupts: Legal Action Demanded Against YouTubers for Offensive Remarks
Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina (Photo/Instagram/@ranveerallahbadia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A formal complaint has been lodged against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and organizers of 'India's Got Latent' for alleged offensive remarks made during the show. Registered with both the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, the complaint accuses the group of using abusive language.

The controversy centered around Allahbadia's comments during an episode that were criticized as derogatory and offensive. Accusations state that the remarks were made to attract attention and gain financially from the broadcast. The show, available on YouTube worldwide, featured inappropriate jokes about women, described in the complaint as a grave offense.

In reaction, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that freedom of speech should not infringe on others' freedoms, suggesting possible action against the show's participants. Ex-NCW Chief Rekha Sharma and Shiv Sena expressed outrage, demanding accountability and highlighting the moral implications of such humor in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025