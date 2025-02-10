Controversy Erupts: Legal Action Demanded Against YouTubers for Offensive Remarks

A formal complaint has been lodged against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and organizers of 'India's Got Latent' for alleged offensive remarks made during the show. Registered with both the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, the complaint accuses the group of using abusive language.

The controversy centered around Allahbadia's comments during an episode that were criticized as derogatory and offensive. Accusations state that the remarks were made to attract attention and gain financially from the broadcast. The show, available on YouTube worldwide, featured inappropriate jokes about women, described in the complaint as a grave offense.

In reaction, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that freedom of speech should not infringe on others' freedoms, suggesting possible action against the show's participants. Ex-NCW Chief Rekha Sharma and Shiv Sena expressed outrage, demanding accountability and highlighting the moral implications of such humor in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)