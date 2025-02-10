Left Menu

Droupadi Murmu's Spiritual Journey: A Dive into India's Cultural Heritage

President Droupadi Murmu took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh, symbolizing India's unity and spiritual richness. After her ritual, she shared her experience online, emphasizing the cultural significance. Accompanied by officials, she explored prominent temples and nature, further celebrating India's heritage.

Prayagraj | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:28 IST
President Droupadi Murmu made a significant spiritual journey to the Triveni Sangam on Monday, taking a holy dip as part of the Maha Kumbh, which exemplifies India's rich cultural heritage. Her visit drew attention to the gathering's symbolic message of unity and spirituality.

After immersing herself in the sacred waters, President Murmu paid her respects by offering a coconut to River Ganga and reciting prayers to the Sun. Later, in a social media post, she expressed her gratitude for the spiritual experience and emphasized the event's cultural importance.

During her visit, Murmu engaged with nature by feeding grains to Siberian birds. She was informed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the distinctive confluence of the Yamuna and Ganga rivers. Her itinerary also included praying at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple, marking a comprehensive celebration of Indian traditions.

