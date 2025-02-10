STONA 2025: Paving the Way for India's Stone Industry Renaissance

The Indian natural stone industry is setting its sights on STONA 2025, an international stone fair scheduled to take place at the Bangalore International Exhibition Center. This event is anticipated to revitalize the sector, which is currently grappling with regulatory challenges, supply chain issues, and global competition.

Industry leaders, including Mr. Krishna Prasad, President of the Federation of Indian Granite and Stone Industry (FIGSI), are calling for policy reforms to ensure a level playing field. Proposed changes include extending quarry leases to 50 years, adjusting royalty rates, and reducing GST on raw stone products.

One of the fair's highlights will be the focus on technological upgrades and skill development to address workforce shortages. FIGSI has initiated new training centers, reflecting its commitment to equipping the industry with skilled professionals and modern practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)