Controversy Erupts Over Influencer's Inappropriate Remarks

Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia faced widespread backlash over a distasteful comment made on a YouTube show. The comment, intended as humor, drew criticism from politicians, activists, and social media users, calling for a ban. Allahbadia apologized, emphasizing his respect for family and learning from the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:04 IST
Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia sparked massive outrage after making a distasteful comment about parents and sex on a YouTube reality show, leading to widespread condemnation from politicians, activists, and social media users. Allahbadia, known as Beer Biceps, apologized, admitting that comedy is not his forte.

The comment, intended for laughs, led to a trending online debate about decency and comedic boundaries. A BJP functionary lodged a police complaint, and the National Human Rights Commission requested action against the show for promoting negativity.

Critics, including Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, condemned the content, urging content creators to be responsible. Calls for government intervention were met with concerns over censorship, highlighting the need for self-regulation among creators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

