Left Menu

Flags of Protest: Spotlight on Gaza and Sudan at the Super Bowl

A performer at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show protested the wars in Gaza and Sudan by unfurling a flag. While security detained the performer, no charges were filed, though they were banned for life from NFL events. The conflicts in Gaza and Sudan were highlighted amidst global attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:32 IST
Flags of Protest: Spotlight on Gaza and Sudan at the Super Bowl
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A performer from Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show made headlines by unfurling a protest flag bearing 'Sudan' and 'Gaza,' shining a light on the Middle East conflicts. Security intervened and detained the performer, who was later banned from attending any NFL events in the future.

The show brought attention to the ongoing conflicts in the Gaza Strip, where fighting between Israel and Hamas has resulted in a significant death toll, and Sudan, where political instability has led to severe humanitarian crises. The performer used the platform to highlight these humanitarian issues.

Globally, these conflicts raise awareness of geopolitical struggles, yet also stir debates about the role of public figures in political activism. As the complex issues unfold, Sudan and Gaza remain tense hotspots impacting international relations and policy discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025