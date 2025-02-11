Left Menu

High Fashion Blooms: Wes Gordon's Stunning Fall 2025 Showcase

Wes Gordon presented his Carolina Herrera collection on a skyscraper in New York Fashion Week, blending diverse fashion styles with a dramatic finale. Inspired by the 1979 film 'Being There,' the show featured 66 unique looks, adorned with ranunculus flowers and accessorized with gold details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:53 IST
Amid the skyline of New York, Wes Gordon introduced the world to his latest creative venture for Carolina Herrera at the dynamic New York Fashion Week.

The collection unveiled 66 striking ensembles ranging from ultrafeminine dresses to tailored suits, accompanied by a soundtrack that included Fleetwood Mac. A stunning floral display adorned the models.

Gordon's work was inspired by Jerzy Kosinski's 'Being There', merging romance and poetry into his designs. The dramatic showcase culminated in Herrera commending the exquisite collection.

