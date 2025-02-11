High Fashion Blooms: Wes Gordon's Stunning Fall 2025 Showcase

Amid the skyline of New York, Wes Gordon introduced the world to his latest creative venture for Carolina Herrera at the dynamic New York Fashion Week.

The collection unveiled 66 striking ensembles ranging from ultrafeminine dresses to tailored suits, accompanied by a soundtrack that included Fleetwood Mac. A stunning floral display adorned the models.

Gordon's work was inspired by Jerzy Kosinski's 'Being There', merging romance and poetry into his designs. The dramatic showcase culminated in Herrera commending the exquisite collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)