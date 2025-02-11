Revolutionizing the Game: Riyadh to Host Inaugural Olympic Esports in 2027

In a significant advancement for competitive gaming, the inaugural Olympic Esports Games are set to take place in Riyadh in 2027. Initially expected for 2025, the event marks a landmark collaboration between the International Olympic Committee and Saudi Arabia.

The announcement of the games follows the first annual Esports World Cup held in Riyadh, where substantial prize money attracted global talent in games such as Call of Duty and Fortnite. However, the IOC remains cautious about including shooter games, focusing on content that aligns with Olympic values.

A dedicated panel, co-chaired by veteran IOC member Ser Miang Ng and Saudi sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, will determine the games featured in this ground-breaking event. With preliminary qualifying competitions for national teams beginning this year, anticipation builds for a new chapter in Olympic history.

(With inputs from agencies.)