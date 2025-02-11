Left Menu

Innovative Perspectives: Columbia Knowledge Series Explores Sustainability

Columbia Global Center Mumbai and Sustainability Network collaborate on the Columbia Knowledge Series, a video interview initiative exploring sustainability. Featuring Columbia University experts, the series tackles climate change, socio-political solutions, and technological innovations. It aims to drive awareness and action globally through insightful discussions and storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:02 IST
Innovative Perspectives: Columbia Knowledge Series Explores Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's Sustainability Network has partnered with Columbia Global Center to launch a compelling series of video interviews under the banner of the Columbia Knowledge Series.

This initiative unites Columbia University experts across various disciplines, shedding light on pressing climate and sustainability challenges from multiple perspectives.

The series promises to galvanize action through shared insights on socio-political frameworks, innovative technology, grassroots solutions, and biodiversity-sensitive infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025