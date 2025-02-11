Innovative Perspectives: Columbia Knowledge Series Explores Sustainability
Columbia Global Center Mumbai and Sustainability Network collaborate on the Columbia Knowledge Series, a video interview initiative exploring sustainability. Featuring Columbia University experts, the series tackles climate change, socio-political solutions, and technological innovations. It aims to drive awareness and action globally through insightful discussions and storytelling.
Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai's Sustainability Network has partnered with Columbia Global Center to launch a compelling series of video interviews under the banner of the Columbia Knowledge Series.
This initiative unites Columbia University experts across various disciplines, shedding light on pressing climate and sustainability challenges from multiple perspectives.
The series promises to galvanize action through shared insights on socio-political frameworks, innovative technology, grassroots solutions, and biodiversity-sensitive infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
