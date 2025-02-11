Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes BJP's Use of Hindutva
Aaditya Thackeray criticized the BJP for leveraging Hindutva for election purposes after Ganesh mandals were not permitted to immerse PoP idols in natural water bodies. The Bombay High Court mandated adherence to CPCB guidelines, prompting Aaditya to call for intervention by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of exploiting Hindutva solely for electoral gains, following the denial of permission for Ganesh mandals to immerse idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in natural water bodies.
Aaditya Thackeray pointed out that the strict enforcement of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, as mandated by the Bombay High Court, has compelled many mandals to resort to artificial tanks for the immersion ritual during the Maghi Ganesh festival.
He urged Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, to intervene, arguing that temporary relief should have been sought from the guidelines to accommodate the traditional practices during the festival.
