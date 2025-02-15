Left Menu

Celebrity Haven Engulfed: Fire Devastates London’s Iconic Chiltern Firehouse

A fire engulfed the historic Chiltern Firehouse in London, a known celebrity hotspot, leading to the evacuation of about 100 people. Over 100 firefighters battled the blaze without reported injuries. The cause remains unknown, and the venue will stay closed until further notice.

A fire engulfed the iconic Chiltern Firehouse, a luxury hotel and restaurant in London renowned as a celebrity hangout, forcing the evacuation of approximately 100 individuals, fire services reported.

The London Fire Brigade disclosed that over 100 firefighters and 20 fire engines engaged in an extensive battle against the flames that ravaged the Marylebone landmark on Friday. The former fire station, originating from the late 19th century, is noted for its clientele that includes Madonna, Kylie Minogue, and Tom Cruise.

The fire, starting mid-afternoon in ducting on the ground floor, spread to the roof of the four-story building. Though the cause remains unknown, there were no reported injuries. The venue, owned by Andre Balazs, will remain closed as the investigation continues.

