Controversy Over YouTuber's Comment Sparks Safety Fears

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia faced backlash and death threats after making controversial remarks about parents during a comedy show. Despite issuing multiple apologies and cooperating with authorities, the threats have escalated, impacting his family. Co-host Samay Raina has removed the show's episodes in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:19 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia
  • Country:
  • India

Ranveer Allahbadia, a prominent YouTuber known for his influential podcasting, found himself embroiled in controversy after a controversial comment made during a comedy show.

His remarks sparked public outrage, leading to multiple apologies and police involvement due to death threats that he and his family received.

The co-host, Samay Raina, has since removed all episodes of the show from YouTube, citing an inability to handle the situation despite pledging full cooperation with authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

