Controversy Over YouTuber's Comment Sparks Safety Fears

Ranveer Allahbadia, a prominent YouTuber known for his influential podcasting, found himself embroiled in controversy after a controversial comment made during a comedy show.

His remarks sparked public outrage, leading to multiple apologies and police involvement due to death threats that he and his family received.

The co-host, Samay Raina, has since removed all episodes of the show from YouTube, citing an inability to handle the situation despite pledging full cooperation with authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)