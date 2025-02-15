Controversy Over YouTuber's Comment Sparks Safety Fears
Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia faced backlash and death threats after making controversial remarks about parents during a comedy show. Despite issuing multiple apologies and cooperating with authorities, the threats have escalated, impacting his family. Co-host Samay Raina has removed the show's episodes in response.
Ranveer Allahbadia, a prominent YouTuber known for his influential podcasting, found himself embroiled in controversy after a controversial comment made during a comedy show.
His remarks sparked public outrage, leading to multiple apologies and police involvement due to death threats that he and his family received.
The co-host, Samay Raina, has since removed all episodes of the show from YouTube, citing an inability to handle the situation despite pledging full cooperation with authorities.
