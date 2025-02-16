Left Menu

Cult Classic 'Sanam Teri Kasam' Shines Again

Stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane express gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for congratulating 'Sanam Teri Kasam's' re-release. The film, originally released in 2016, gained a cult following over the years and was re-released, achieving significant box office success. The film's re-release has been well-received by other notable actors.

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, stars of the film 'Sanam Teri Kasam', expressed immense gratitude towards Amitabh Bachchan after the legendary actor congratulated the film's team on its re-release.

Bachchan shared a poster of the film, originally from 2016, on Instagram, extending his best wishes and leading to an emotional response from Rane and Hocane. The film, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, marked significant debuts for both leads in the Bollywood industry.

While 'Sanam Teri Kasam' initially struggled at the box office, earning just Rs 9 crore, its re-release has seen impressive success, with earnings surpassing Rs 30 crore. The film has also received supportive messages from actors like John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, and Arjun Rampal.

