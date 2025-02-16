Left Menu

Creative Fusion: Ahmedabad Design Week Showcases India's Rich Craft Heritage

Ahmedabad Design Week attracted over 100 designers, craft artists, and students to showcase innovative creations. The event, featuring over 50 industry leaders and 20 artisans, served as a collaborative platform for sustainable design solutions. Held at Karnavati University and Hutheesing Visual Arts Centre, it drew a crowd of 5,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-02-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 13:26 IST
Creative Fusion: Ahmedabad Design Week Showcases India's Rich Craft Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

The bustling city of Ahmedabad became the epicenter of creativity as the Ahmedabad Design Week unfolded, featuring the talents of over 100 designer companies, Indian craft artists, and students. The three-day extravaganza, commencing last Friday, served as a vibrant platform for showcasing multidisciplinary designs and innovative technologies aimed at sustainable solutions.

This artistic gathering attracted more than 50 industry leaders who converged to share their insights on the evolving landscape of design, emphasizing creativity and sustainability. In a vivid display of cultural heritage, more than 20 artisans from across India showcased traditional crafts like Jamdani, Ajrakh, Bandhani, and Brass Antique, bringing age-old artistry and narratives to life.

Held at the Karnavati University campus in Gandhinagar and the Hutheesing Visual Arts Centre in Ahmedabad, the event drew an impressive audience of approximately 5,000, comprising students, industry professionals, and academicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025