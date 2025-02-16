Creative Fusion: Ahmedabad Design Week Showcases India's Rich Craft Heritage
Ahmedabad Design Week attracted over 100 designers, craft artists, and students to showcase innovative creations. The event, featuring over 50 industry leaders and 20 artisans, served as a collaborative platform for sustainable design solutions. Held at Karnavati University and Hutheesing Visual Arts Centre, it drew a crowd of 5,000.
The bustling city of Ahmedabad became the epicenter of creativity as the Ahmedabad Design Week unfolded, featuring the talents of over 100 designer companies, Indian craft artists, and students. The three-day extravaganza, commencing last Friday, served as a vibrant platform for showcasing multidisciplinary designs and innovative technologies aimed at sustainable solutions.
This artistic gathering attracted more than 50 industry leaders who converged to share their insights on the evolving landscape of design, emphasizing creativity and sustainability. In a vivid display of cultural heritage, more than 20 artisans from across India showcased traditional crafts like Jamdani, Ajrakh, Bandhani, and Brass Antique, bringing age-old artistry and narratives to life.
Held at the Karnavati University campus in Gandhinagar and the Hutheesing Visual Arts Centre in Ahmedabad, the event drew an impressive audience of approximately 5,000, comprising students, industry professionals, and academicians.
