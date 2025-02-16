Spectacular New Format Unveiled for Rashtrapati Bhavan's Change of Guard Ceremony
The Rashtrapati Bhavan's change of guard ceremony adopts a new format featuring visual and musical performances. It includes military drills by President's Bodyguard troops and ceremonial bands. President Murmu inaugurated the event, now open for more visitors, showcasing the discipline and heritage of the Indian armed forces.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic change of guard ceremony has been revamped with an impressive new format that promises a grander spectacle of military tradition and entertainment.
This new version includes a vivid combination of visual and musical performances, with elaborate military drills by the President's Bodyguard and the ceremonial bands, taking place across a larger area for a wider audience.
President Droupadi Murmu was present at the inaugural event, which is set to open to the public from February 22. This change offers a significantly larger capacity for visitors to witness the longstanding tradition highlighting the skill and pride of the Indian armed forces.
