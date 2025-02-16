Spectacular New Format Unveiled for Rashtrapati Bhavan's Change of Guard Ceremony

The Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic change of guard ceremony has been revamped with an impressive new format that promises a grander spectacle of military tradition and entertainment.

This new version includes a vivid combination of visual and musical performances, with elaborate military drills by the President's Bodyguard and the ceremonial bands, taking place across a larger area for a wider audience.

President Droupadi Murmu was present at the inaugural event, which is set to open to the public from February 22. This change offers a significantly larger capacity for visitors to witness the longstanding tradition highlighting the skill and pride of the Indian armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)