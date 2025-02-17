Influencer Faces Legal Heat Over Controversial Comments

The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's plea against several FIRs, filed following his contentious remarks on YouTube.

A judicial bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh will oversee the proceedings, prompted by Allahbadia's lawyer's urgent request.

The series of FIRs stem from Allahbadia's comments on parenting and sex during comedian Samay Raina's show, sparking widespread legal actions across India.

