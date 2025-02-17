Influencer Faces Legal Heat Over Controversial Comments
The Supreme Court will review a plea from influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, contesting multiple FIRs filed in response to controversial comments made during a YouTube show. The case involves Allahbadia and several others, following demands from Assam Police. Legal proceedings are underway with the hearing set for Tuesday.
The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's plea against several FIRs, filed following his contentious remarks on YouTube.
A judicial bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh will oversee the proceedings, prompted by Allahbadia's lawyer's urgent request.
The series of FIRs stem from Allahbadia's comments on parenting and sex during comedian Samay Raina's show, sparking widespread legal actions across India.
