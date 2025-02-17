Kriti Sanon Embarks on Filming 'Tere Ishk Mein'
Kriti Sanon has commenced shooting for the eagerly awaited film 'Tere Ishk Mein', directed by Anand L Rai and co-starring Dhanush. The film, a spiritual successor to 'Raanjhanaa', explores themes of unrequited love and is set for release on November 28, 2025, with music by A.R. Rahman.
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has kicked off shooting for her next major project, 'Tere Ishk Mein'. Directed by Anand L Rai and featuring Dhanush alongside Sanon, the film is a highly anticipated spiritual follow-up to the successful 'Raanjhanaa', starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor.
Sanon excitedly shared a picture on Instagram of herself holding the clapboard, expressing her enthusiasm about returning to the set with the caption, "Day 1, let's go. Such a good feeling being back on set. Doing what I love the most!" This return to filming has sparked excitement among fans eager to see her portrayal of Mukti.
The promotional journey for 'Tere Ishk Mein' began almost a month ago, when a teaser video was released showing Sanon's character, Mukti, in a dramatic and intense scene. The film delves into themes of unrequited love and emotional complexities, and it is slated for a theatrical release on November 28, 2025, featuring music by renowned composer A.R. Rahman.
