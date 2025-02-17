Kriti Sanon Embarks on Filming 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has kicked off shooting for her next major project, 'Tere Ishk Mein'. Directed by Anand L Rai and featuring Dhanush alongside Sanon, the film is a highly anticipated spiritual follow-up to the successful 'Raanjhanaa', starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor.

Sanon excitedly shared a picture on Instagram of herself holding the clapboard, expressing her enthusiasm about returning to the set with the caption, "Day 1, let's go. Such a good feeling being back on set. Doing what I love the most!" This return to filming has sparked excitement among fans eager to see her portrayal of Mukti.

The promotional journey for 'Tere Ishk Mein' began almost a month ago, when a teaser video was released showing Sanon's character, Mukti, in a dramatic and intense scene. The film delves into themes of unrequited love and emotional complexities, and it is slated for a theatrical release on November 28, 2025, featuring music by renowned composer A.R. Rahman.

(With inputs from agencies.)