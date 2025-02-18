Behind the Scenes: Sudhir Mishra's Dynamic Vision in 'Crime Beat'

Renowned filmmaker Sudhir Mishra brings his dynamism to the upcoming ZEE5 web series 'Crime Beat', which promises to captivate audiences starting February 21. Actors Saqib Saleem and Saba Azad, who play crime journalists in the series, recount their experiences working alongside Mishra, highlighting both his veteran expertise and youthful energy.

The series, co-directed by Sanjeev Kaul, is an adaptation of Somnath Batabyal's book 'The Price You Pay'. Saleem and Azad describe Mishra as remarkably easygoing, with Saleem noting the director's unique approach to guiding actors through tailored interactions. Azad echoes this sentiment, appreciating the comfortable working environment fostered by Mishra's infectious excitement and commitment.

Featuring a talented cast including Sai Tamhankar, Rahul Bhat, Danish Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang, 'Crime Beat' is produced by Content Films Productions Pvt. Ltd. Both Saleem and Azad acknowledge the invaluable learning opportunity of collaborating with Mishra, whose four-decade career continues to inspire newcomers in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)