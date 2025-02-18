Influencer Faces SC's Wrath over YouTube Comments

The Supreme Court on Tuesday safeguarded YouTube influencer Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest following FIRs against him for controversial comments made during a show. This decision provides interim relief to Allahbadia, allowing investigations in Assam and Maharashtra to continue without the immediate threat of detention.

While granting protection, the court imposed restrictions on Allahbadia, prohibiting him and his associates from producing or airing new content across any media platform. The directive aims to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigations, with Allahbadia expected to fully collaborate with authorities.

Additionally, Allahbadia was ordered to surrender his passport, underscoring the court's serious stance on the matter. The SC criticized his language during the program, describing it as bringing shame to society. Further clarity has been sought from the Centre, Maharashtra, and Assam to address the existing FIRs comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)