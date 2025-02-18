Left Menu

Influencer Faces SC's Wrath over YouTube Comments

The Supreme Court provided interim protection to influencer Ranveer Allahbadia against arrest due to his comments on a YouTube show, while censuring his language. SC ordered him to refrain from airing new content until further notice and urged him to cooperate with investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:41 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday safeguarded YouTube influencer Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest following FIRs against him for controversial comments made during a show. This decision provides interim relief to Allahbadia, allowing investigations in Assam and Maharashtra to continue without the immediate threat of detention.

While granting protection, the court imposed restrictions on Allahbadia, prohibiting him and his associates from producing or airing new content across any media platform. The directive aims to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigations, with Allahbadia expected to fully collaborate with authorities.

Additionally, Allahbadia was ordered to surrender his passport, underscoring the court's serious stance on the matter. The SC criticized his language during the program, describing it as bringing shame to society. Further clarity has been sought from the Centre, Maharashtra, and Assam to address the existing FIRs comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

