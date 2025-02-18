Taylor Swift Secures Fifth Global Recording Artist of the Year Title

Taylor Swift has once again achieved a remarkable milestone as she has been named the global recording artist of the year for 2024 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). This marks the fifth time she has received this prestigious accolade, breaking her own record.

Swift's album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', has dominated the IFPI charts, including global album, global vinyl album, global streaming album, and global album sales. The album led the global album sales chart with an impressive 5.6 million units, surpassing K-pop group ENHYPEN's 'Romance: Untold'.

Her 'Eras' tour, the first to exceed $1 billion in revenue, further boosted Swift's popularity and interest in her previous works. IFPI Chief Executive Victoria Oakley noted the exceptional connection Taylor Swift's music has created among fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)