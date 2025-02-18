Cynthia Erivo to Star as Jesus in 'Jesus Christ Superstar' at Hollywood Bowl

Cynthia Erivo, the award-winning actor and singer, is set to portray Jesus Christ in an upcoming production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's iconic musical, "Jesus Christ Superstar," at the Hollywood Bowl this summer. An enthusiastic Erivo took to Instagram to share her excitement, stating, "Just a little busy this Summer, can't wait." This marks a return to familiar ground for Erivo, who previously played Mary Magdalene in an all-female version of the musical, as reported by Variety.

The Hollywood Bowl's highly anticipated staging of "Jesus Christ Superstar" will commence on August 1 and run until August 3. While the full cast is yet to be announced, the production will be under the artistic direction of Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, with Stephen Oremus also a Tony winner, overseeing musical direction and conducting.

The musical classic, which debuted as a concept album before hitting Broadway in 1971, centers on the final days of Jesus Christ. Additionally, the film adaptation became a cultural mainstay in 1973. The franchise was revitalized with NBC's 2018 Easter broadcast featuring John Legend. Meanwhile, Erivo continues her star-studded journey with an Oscar nod for 'Wicked,' further boosting the musical's acclaim as it eyes a November 2025 theater release.

