Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Debut: A New Era at Spectacular F1 Launch

Lewis Hamilton, now with Ferrari, appeared in front of 15,000 fans at Formula One's unprecedented 10-team season launch in London. Amidst lights and music, the event celebrated F1's 75th anniversary and its growing popularity, with Hamilton expressing excitement for this new chapter in his career.

Lewis Hamilton

In an electrifying spectacle, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton made his debut in Ferrari red at an unprecedented 10-team season launch event hosted by Formula One. Held at London's 02 Arena, the event captivated over 15,000 fans who witnessed Hamilton swap his Mercedes legacy for a new chapter with Ferrari.

Coinciding with the birthday of Ferrari's late founder Enzo, the event featured a two-hour show of lights, lasers, and musical acts such as Take That and Kane Brown. Liberty Media's Formula One reported a record-breaking surge in online viewership, marking a milestone with over one million YouTube views.

Red Bull's Christian Horner highlighted the significance of fan involvement, echoing sentiments of Formula One as both sport and entertainment. The event underscored the series' rising popularity, spurred by media ventures like Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' and the forthcoming Brad Pitt film 'F1'.

