OYO Brings European Charm to India with DanCenter Launch
OYO's parent company, Oravel Stays, has launched its European holiday homes brand, DanCenter, in India. Acquired in 2019, DanCenter makes its Indian debut with villas and apartments in Goa, while exploring partnerships for serviced apartments. It boasts a portfolio of 12,000 properties in Europe.
OYO's parent company, Oravel Stays, has unveiled plans to introduce DanCenter, its European holiday homes brand, to the Indian market. This marks a significant move as the brand aims to extend its reach beyond Europe, where it already manages 12,000 properties.
DanCenter, known for its premium holiday homes, will initially focus on North Goa, offering a range of luxurious villas and apartments, according to an OYO statement. The brand is also negotiating with Provident Group to introduce premium serviced apartments in Goa, further enhancing its offerings.
Founded in Denmark in 1957, DanCenter was acquired by OYO Vacation Homes in 2019 and has since expanded extensively across Europe, solidifying its footprint in countries like Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Germany. This expansion into India is seen as a strategic move to capture the growing demand for holiday homes in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
