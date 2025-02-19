Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis Weighs In on Tax-Free Status for Box Office Hit 'Chhaava'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis discusses the potential for tax exemption for 'Chhaava,' a film on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life. With impressive box office earnings, the movie is lauded for its historical accuracy and production value. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees supports the call for nationwide accessibility through tax exemption.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded to the growing appeal for 'Chhaava' to receive tax exemption. The film, a period drama on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has resonated with audiences, reflected in its impressive box office performance crossing Rs 100 crore since its February release.

Fadnavis, acknowledging the film's historical representation, stated his willingness to explore promotional avenues. Despite not yet seeing the film, he lauded its accuracy, emphasizing that Maharashtra abolished entertainment tax in 2017.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal, praised for his role as the Maratha ruler. Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' is supported by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees urging for wider reach through tax exemption, highlighting Sambhaji Maharaj's legacy's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

