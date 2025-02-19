Devendra Fadnavis Weighs In on Tax-Free Status for Box Office Hit 'Chhaava'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded to the growing appeal for 'Chhaava' to receive tax exemption. The film, a period drama on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has resonated with audiences, reflected in its impressive box office performance crossing Rs 100 crore since its February release.

Fadnavis, acknowledging the film's historical representation, stated his willingness to explore promotional avenues. Despite not yet seeing the film, he lauded its accuracy, emphasizing that Maharashtra abolished entertainment tax in 2017.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal, praised for his role as the Maratha ruler. Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' is supported by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees urging for wider reach through tax exemption, highlighting Sambhaji Maharaj's legacy's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)