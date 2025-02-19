Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remarks

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'Mrityu Kumbh' comments about the Maha Kumbh Mela, calling it an attack on people's faith. Banerjee had accused Uttar Pradesh of poor event management leading to fatalities. Chouhan deemed faith criticism a crime.

In a heated exchange, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'Mrityu Kumbh' remarks regarding the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Banerjee had censured the Uttar Pradesh administration over its handling of the event, alleging mismanagement and accusing authorities of downplaying fatalities from stampedes. Chouhan contended that attacking people's faith amounts to a criminal act.

Amid this controversy, reports indicate that 30 people were killed and 60 injured during a stampede at the Maha Kumbh. Another tragic incident occurred two weeks later at New Delhi Railway Station.

