Controversy Erupts Over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remarks
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'Mrityu Kumbh' comments about the Maha Kumbh Mela, calling it an attack on people's faith. Banerjee had accused Uttar Pradesh of poor event management leading to fatalities. Chouhan deemed faith criticism a crime.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'Mrityu Kumbh' remarks regarding the Maha Kumbh Mela.
Banerjee had censured the Uttar Pradesh administration over its handling of the event, alleging mismanagement and accusing authorities of downplaying fatalities from stampedes. Chouhan contended that attacking people's faith amounts to a criminal act.
Amid this controversy, reports indicate that 30 people were killed and 60 injured during a stampede at the Maha Kumbh. Another tragic incident occurred two weeks later at New Delhi Railway Station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Railway Revamp: West Bengal's 'Amrit' Station Overhaul
Tangled in Threats: Woman's Confession Stuns Uttar Pradesh
Train Collision in Uttar Pradesh: Disruption and Quick Recovery
Uttar Pradesh CM Criticizes Opposition Over Mahakumbh Stampede Debate
Freight Train Collision Causes Disruption in Uttar Pradesh