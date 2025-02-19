Controversy Erupts Over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remarks

In a heated exchange, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'Mrityu Kumbh' remarks regarding the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Banerjee had censured the Uttar Pradesh administration over its handling of the event, alleging mismanagement and accusing authorities of downplaying fatalities from stampedes. Chouhan contended that attacking people's faith amounts to a criminal act.

Amid this controversy, reports indicate that 30 people were killed and 60 injured during a stampede at the Maha Kumbh. Another tragic incident occurred two weeks later at New Delhi Railway Station.

