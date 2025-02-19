Left Menu

Defense of Tradition: Yogi Adityanath Stands Firm on Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of the Maha Kumbh as a symbol of India's spiritual heritage in the state assembly. He criticized the opposition for attempting to tarnish the event with misinformation and reiterated his government's commitment to maintaining its dignity and significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:01 IST
Defense of Tradition: Yogi Adityanath Stands Firm on Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated assembly session, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a staunch defense of the Maha Kumbh, condemning opposition efforts to undermine the event with false narratives. He labeled the Maha Kumbh as not merely a religious gathering but a proud manifestation of India's cultural heritage.

Chief Minister Adityanath called out opposition parties for allegedly spreading misinformation and baseless allegations against the Maha Kumbh. He emphasized that Sanatan Dharma remains the soul of India and maintained that any attempts to malign it would be unacceptable.

The Chief Minister assured the assembly that his government is dedicated to organizing a grand and historic Maha Kumbh, underscoring its cultural and spiritual significance while dismissing criticisms from opposition leaders as deceitful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025