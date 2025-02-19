Defense of Tradition: Yogi Adityanath Stands Firm on Maha Kumbh

In a heated assembly session, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a staunch defense of the Maha Kumbh, condemning opposition efforts to undermine the event with false narratives. He labeled the Maha Kumbh as not merely a religious gathering but a proud manifestation of India's cultural heritage.

Chief Minister Adityanath called out opposition parties for allegedly spreading misinformation and baseless allegations against the Maha Kumbh. He emphasized that Sanatan Dharma remains the soul of India and maintained that any attempts to malign it would be unacceptable.

The Chief Minister assured the assembly that his government is dedicated to organizing a grand and historic Maha Kumbh, underscoring its cultural and spiritual significance while dismissing criticisms from opposition leaders as deceitful.

