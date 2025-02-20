SS United States: From Iconic Vessel to Artificial Reef

The historic ocean liner SS United States embarked on its final voyage from Philadelphia on Wednesday, heading towards a transformation into the world's largest artificial reef. This ambitious project aims to create a new diving attraction off Florida's Gulf Coast.

Once a symbol of American engineering prowess, the 1,000-foot SS United States will be taken to Mobile, Alabama, for preparatory work. Despite initial delays due to stability concerns, the plan to sink the ship comes after resolving a long-standing rent dispute. The endeavor is expected to increase local tourism revenue significantly.

The SS United States, holding the transatlantic speed record for ocean liners, was initially a military vessel. Its journey from a symbol of national strength to an artificial reef underscores its enduring legacy. Efforts to redevelop the ship have been ongoing since it became a reserve vessel in 1969, but costs have remained a challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)