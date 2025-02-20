Left Menu

SS United States: From Iconic Vessel to Artificial Reef

The historic ocean liner SS United States is set to become the world's largest artificial reef. Departing from Philadelphia for Mobile, it will undergo prep work before being sunk off Florida's coast. This project aims to boost local tourism and honor the ship's storied history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delaware | Updated: 20-02-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 03:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The historic ocean liner SS United States embarked on its final voyage from Philadelphia on Wednesday, heading towards a transformation into the world's largest artificial reef. This ambitious project aims to create a new diving attraction off Florida's Gulf Coast.

Once a symbol of American engineering prowess, the 1,000-foot SS United States will be taken to Mobile, Alabama, for preparatory work. Despite initial delays due to stability concerns, the plan to sink the ship comes after resolving a long-standing rent dispute. The endeavor is expected to increase local tourism revenue significantly.

The SS United States, holding the transatlantic speed record for ocean liners, was initially a military vessel. Its journey from a symbol of national strength to an artificial reef underscores its enduring legacy. Efforts to redevelop the ship have been ongoing since it became a reserve vessel in 1969, but costs have remained a challenge.

