Odisha CM's Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alongside his wife, Puri MP Sambit Patra, and state Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, participated in the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, marking it as a spiritual symbiosis of faith and culture.

Majhi described the event as a 'confluence of faith, tradition, and divinity,' emphasizing the profound experience of the holy dip at Triveni Sangam, symbolising soul purification, unity, and timeless wisdom.

He praised the gathering's embodiment of India's cultural legacy and thanked PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the event's seamless orchestration, elevating India's spiritual ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)