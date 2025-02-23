Left Menu

Odisha CM's Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, describing it as a spiritual and cultural confluence of faith, tradition, and divinity. Accompanied by notable figures, Majhi highlighted the event's reflection of India's heritage. He credited PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for its success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:45 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alongside his wife, Puri MP Sambit Patra, and state Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, participated in the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, marking it as a spiritual symbiosis of faith and culture.

Majhi described the event as a 'confluence of faith, tradition, and divinity,' emphasizing the profound experience of the holy dip at Triveni Sangam, symbolising soul purification, unity, and timeless wisdom.

He praised the gathering's embodiment of India's cultural legacy and thanked PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the event's seamless orchestration, elevating India's spiritual ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

