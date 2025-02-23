Melodies of Unity: Jahan-e-Khusrau Celebrates Sufi Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the grand opening of the Sufi music festival Jahan-e-Khusrau in Delhi's Sunder Nursery on February 28, as confirmed by filmmaker Muzaffar Ali. The event is poised to honor Ali's dedication to preserving the spiritual essence of Sufism through this renowned festival.

Highlighting India's cultural landscape, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the nation's deep connection to spirituality, art, and culture in his message. He expressed hope that the globally inclusive festival would foster peace and friendship through music, marking a successful Silver Jubilee edition.

Over 30 editions worldwide in 25 years, Jahan-e-Khusrau has become a cultural movement rejuvenating Sufi traditions. Founder Muzaffar Ali remarked that the festival merges music, poetry, and devotion, promoting unity in its Silver Jubilee year with a theme of 'Unity in Diversity' featuring global Sufi artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)