Strengthening Ties: Bhutan-India Collaboration in Agriculture and Education

A high-level Bhutanese delegation, spearheaded by Agriculture and Livestock Minister Younten Phuntsho, met with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Discussions emphasized the historical and cultural rapport between Assam and Bhutan, alongside plans for eco-tourism and spiritual tourism that aim to benefit both regions.

Education was a key topic, with reserved medical seats for Bhutanese students in Assam being hailed as a step toward empowering Bhutan's youth. The Gelephu Mindfulness City project and Bhutan's organic farming prowess were also lauded.

