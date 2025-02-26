Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Bhutan-India Collaboration in Agriculture and Education

A Bhutanese delegation led by Minister Younten Phuntsho met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to discuss enhancing Bhutan-India ties. The talks focused on eco-tourism, spiritual tourism, education, and the Gelephu Mindfulness City project. The meeting also celebrated Bhutan's organic farming achievements and recent economic collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:38 IST
Strengthening Ties: Bhutan-India Collaboration in Agriculture and Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level Bhutanese delegation, spearheaded by Agriculture and Livestock Minister Younten Phuntsho, met with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Discussions emphasized the historical and cultural rapport between Assam and Bhutan, alongside plans for eco-tourism and spiritual tourism that aim to benefit both regions.

Education was a key topic, with reserved medical seats for Bhutanese students in Assam being hailed as a step toward empowering Bhutan's youth. The Gelephu Mindfulness City project and Bhutan's organic farming prowess were also lauded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025