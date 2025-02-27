The Passing of Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi: A Life Remembered
Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, the father-in-law of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. Masoodi, a doctor, spent 28 years in the US for further studies. His funeral will take place at Jama Masjid, followed by burial in Khrew.
Dr. Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, father-in-law of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, died Wednesday night at the age of 80, as mentioned in a statement released by Farooq's office.
Masoodi's demise followed a lengthy illness, marking the end of a life that saw him leave Kashmir in 1974 for advanced studies in the United States. After nearly three decades abroad, he returned to his homeland.
The funeral prayer for Masoodi is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the historic Jama Masjid in the old city. He will be interred in his family's ancestral graveyard in Khrew, Pulwama district.
