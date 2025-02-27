Maha Kumbh 2025: A Global Spiritual and Economic Phenomenon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for orchestrating the successful Maha Kumbh 2025, elevating it to a global status. Speaking to journalists, Adityanath emphasized the event's scale and the pivotal role media played in spreading its significance globally.

With a record-breaking 66 crore pilgrims visiting over 45 days, Maha Kumbh 2025 shone a light on Uttar Pradesh's burgeoning spiritual tourism sector, positioning the state as a prime destination. Infrastructure enhancements, including new roads and temporary facilities, bolstered the city of Prayagraj's appeal.

The central and state governments invested approximately Rs 7,500 crore into the event, resulting in a significant economic return. The event's management and logistics, including extensive security and transportation arrangements, were commended internationally. Adityanath credited both Modi's guidance and the cooperative spirit of Prayagraj's residents for the event's resounding success.

