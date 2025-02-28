Left Menu

Odia Cinema Mourns the Loss of Veteran Actor Uttam Mohanty

Renowned Odia actor Uttam Mohanty passed away at 66 in a Delhi hospital due to acute liver ailments. Mohanty, known for his roles in over 130 Odia films, started his career in 1977 with 'Abhimaan'. He is survived by his actress wife Aparajita Mohanty and son Babushan.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Odia actor Uttam Mohanty passed away Thursday night at a Delhi hospital, his family announced.

The 66-year-old, who was battling acute liver ailments, had been transferred from Bhubaneswar on February 8.

Remembered for his significant contributions to Odia cinema, Mohanty worked in over 130 films, leaving a lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

