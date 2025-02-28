The Powerful Role of Independent Journalism in Upholding Democracy

Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oka underscored the crucial need for fiercely independent journalism in preserving democracy and fundamental rights, particularly freedom of speech and expression, during an award ceremony on Friday.

The event celebrated Bhanu Prakash Chandra of 'The Week' for his exceptional coverage of the Ukraine war, with commendations extended to other journalists for notable work on Manipur's ethnic violence. Justice Madan B Lokur, chair of the award jury, discussed the growing misuse of laws to stifle media, emphasizing the dangers of suppressing dissent in democratic society.

In his remarks, former Union home secretary G K Pillai attributed the Manipur crisis to governmental failures, urging dialogue for restoration while acknowledging Ukraine's heavy journalistic toll in the ongoing conflict. The event highlighted the enduring significance of press freedom as a pillar of democracy and historical record.

(With inputs from agencies.)