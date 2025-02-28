Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Crucial Gujarat Visit: Wildlife and Cultural Heritage in Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a three-day tour of Gujarat, where he will preside over a National Board for Wildlife meeting at Sasan, visit the animal rescue center in Jamnagar, and explore Gir National Park. His itinerary also includes attending a Shree Somnath Trust meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a three-day visit to Gujarat starting March 1, focusing on wildlife and cultural heritage. During his stay, he will preside over a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) at Sasan in Junagadh district, and explore key conservation and cultural initiatives.

The itinerary begins with a visit to the state-of-the-art animal rescue center, Vantara, in Jamnagar, established by Reliance Industries. Vantara, covering almost 3,000 acres, emphasizes rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation of wildlife. Modi's visit underscores the significance of wildlife conservation efforts in the state.

Further highlights include PM Modi's chairmanship at a meeting of Shree Somnath Trust, as well as a jungle safari in Gir National Park, the last sanctuary of Asiatic lions. Concluding his Gujarat tour, Modi will interact with forest staff, visit the Somnath temple, and return to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

