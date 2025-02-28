Prime Minister Modi's Crucial Gujarat Visit: Wildlife and Cultural Heritage in Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a three-day visit to Gujarat starting March 1, focusing on wildlife and cultural heritage. During his stay, he will preside over a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) at Sasan in Junagadh district, and explore key conservation and cultural initiatives.

The itinerary begins with a visit to the state-of-the-art animal rescue center, Vantara, in Jamnagar, established by Reliance Industries. Vantara, covering almost 3,000 acres, emphasizes rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation of wildlife. Modi's visit underscores the significance of wildlife conservation efforts in the state.

Further highlights include PM Modi's chairmanship at a meeting of Shree Somnath Trust, as well as a jungle safari in Gir National Park, the last sanctuary of Asiatic lions. Concluding his Gujarat tour, Modi will interact with forest staff, visit the Somnath temple, and return to Delhi.

