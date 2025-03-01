Left Menu

Reopening the Heights: Mt Everest Scenic Area Welcomes Tourists Again

The scenic area of Mount Everest, known as Mount Qomolangma, has reopened in the Tibet Autonomous Region after closure due to a January earthquake. Extensive safety inspections were conducted, ensuring the area is safe for visitors. Last year, over half a million tourists visited, contributing significantly to local revenue.

Updated: 01-03-2025 16:52 IST
  China

China has reopened the scenic area surrounding Mt Everest, also known as Mount Qomolangma, following its closure due to a January earthquake. This reopening marks a positive step in returning to normalcy after the 6.8-magnitude quake that struck Dingri, the northern base camp region, on January 7.

Though the earthquake resulted in 126 fatalities and 188 injuries, there were no significant geological alterations in the Everest region itself. Safety inspections were crucial in making the decision to welcome tourists back, with intricate assessments lasting 35 days to ensure both the natural and human-made environments were secure.

The area is now prepared to accommodate the influx of tourists keen to explore the world's tallest peak, boasting clean and ready accommodations. Boosting local economy, the industry is poised to replicate last year's successful attraction of over 547,600 tourists, generating significant revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

