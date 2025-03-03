Left Menu

Zoe Saldana's Triumphant Oscar Win for 'Emilia Perez'

Zoe Saldana wins her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as a fixer for a former drug lord in 'Emilia Perez.' This win follows her successes at the Golden Globes, BAFTA, and SAG awards this year. Saldana stars alongside Karla Sofia Gascon in this musical crime drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 07:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 07:17 IST
In a celebrated victory at the Oscars, Zoe Saldana clinched the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film 'Emilia Perez,' portraying a Mexico City lawyer working for a former drug lord. Her interpretation of the complex character has garnered widespread recognition, with accolades from the Golden Globes, BAFTA, and SAG awards this year.

In 'Emilia Perez,' Saldana's character helps the drug lord stage his own death and undergo gender-affirming surgery to transform into a woman, a role played by Karla Sofia Gascon. For her efforts, her character is rewarded monetarily while also performing 'El Mal,' a critical song targeting the affluent, at a charity gala.

Saldana is renowned for her roles in major blockbusters like 'Avatar' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' further cementing her status as a significant figure in Hollywood.

