Zoe Saldana's Emotional Oscar Triumph: A Tribute to Heritage and Family

Zoe Saldana delivered an emotional speech at the 97th Academy Awards after winning Best Supporting Actress for 'Emilia Perez.' She dedicated her Oscar to her cast, crew, and family, celebrating her immigrant roots and expressing hopes for more representation of Dominican heritage in Hollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:50 IST
Zoe Saldana (Image source: The Academy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a deeply moving moment at the 97th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles, Zoe Saldana was overcome with emotion as she accepted the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her compelling role in 'Emilia Perez.' Her acceptance speech was a heartfelt homage to her fellow cast members and her family, Variety reported.

"I am grateful to the Academy for acknowledging the silent strength and power of women like Rita," Saldana said, referencing her role. "To Jacques, thank you for your curiosity about these stories and women. This award is shared with the entire 'Emilia Perez' team," she affirmed passionately.

Choking up, Saldana paid tribute to her immigrant roots, mentioning her grandmother who arrived in the U.S. in 1961. She stated, "As a proud child of immigrant parents, being the first Dominican-American to win an Oscar is a significant milestone." Saldana's role in 'Emilia Perez' also garnered her a SAG Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice award, highlighting her exceptional year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

