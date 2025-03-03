Controversy Brews as Rashmika Mandanna Faces Backlash for Film Festival Snub

Actress Rashmika Mandanna faces backlash after declining an invitation to attend a Film Festival in Bengaluru while identifying herself as from Hyderabad. The backlash comes from Kannada activists and Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Gowda, who argue that Mandanna should acknowledge her roots in Karnataka's Kodagu district.

Ravi Kumar Gowda criticized Mandanna for not attending the festival and alleged she exhibited disregard for her origins in Karnataka. He also suggested writing to the Chief Minister to withdraw subsidies from the film industry in response.

The controversy reflects broader tensions with the film fraternity, as expressed by Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister. D K Shivakumar warned the industry that governmental support is crucial for filmmaking, indicating friction over the festival's poor turnout.

