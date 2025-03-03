Empowering Women: Modi's Social Media Initiative for International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a unique initiative to celebrate International Women's Day, encouraging the participation of women from diverse fields in a social media takeover. Modi will hand over his social media accounts to select women on March 8, highlighting their inspiring life journeys.

Modi, addressing the nation on his 'Mann Ki Baat' program, called on people to honor the unstoppable spirit of women. He emphasized the importance of sharing their stories on the 'NaMo App Open Forum,' from which participants for the digital takeover will be chosen. This move showcases the rising involvement of women in various sectors.

Back in March 2020, Modi had similarly given control of his social media platforms to seven leading women, showcasing their achievements. With a significant following on multiple platforms, including X, YouTube, and Instagram, Modi remains one of the most influential global leaders in digital engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)