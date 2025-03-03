Left Menu

Sony Music & Tips Music Amplify Bollywood's Global Footprint

Sony Music Publishing renews its global deal with Tips Music, expanding its publishing partnership by including YouTube. This strategic move aims to boost Indian music's global presence. Concurrently, McDonald's boosts its eastern India footprint by opening a restaurant in Siliguri, while NITI Aayog launches 20 e-cars under CESL's initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:50 IST
Sony Music Publishing, on Monday, announced the renewal of its exclusive global deal with Tips Music Ltd. The expanded agreement encompasses YouTube, excluding India, to bolster international exploitation of Tips Music's catalogue, which boasts over 32,000 tracks in 24 languages.

The collaboration aims to amplify Indian music's global reach, particularly as Bollywood tunes gain traction worldwide. In a joint statement, both companies heralded the strategic renewal as a mark of their commitment to elevating Indian music on the global stage.

Meanwhile, McDonald's broadens its presence in Eastern India by inaugurating a new outlet in Siliguri. Additionally, NITI Aayog launched 20 e-cars in the national capital as part of CESL's 'EV as a Service' initiative, underscoring commitment to sustainable transportation solutions.

