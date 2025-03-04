Dr. Dinesh Shahra Honored with HBTU Lifetime Achievement Award for Transformative Contributions to Edible Oil Industry

Mumbai, 3rd March 2025: Harcourt Butler Technical University celebrated Dr. Dinesh Shahra's considerable impact on India's edible oil industry by bestowing upon him the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Shahra's dedication to sustainable production has sparked industry-wide innovations over the last five decades.

The award ceremony drew dignitaries, industry figures, and HBTU students who lauded Dr. Shahra as a model of ethical leadership. In his speech, he advocated for eco-friendly practices and collaboration among stakeholders, including governments and consumers, to support sustainable initiatives.

Dr. Shahra expressed a continued commitment to transforming India's food landscape, while his Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) furthers education, women's empowerment, and environmental stewardship, reinforcing his vision for a self-reliant, sustainable nation.

