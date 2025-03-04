Left Menu

Locks of Faith: The Mystical Tradition at 'Taale Wale Mahadev' Temple

In the secluded 'Shree Natheshwar Mahadev Mandir' in Prayagraj, devotees hang locks as a sign of their wishes. This unique tradition, inspired by the temple's revival in 2020, has seen people from across India and beyond participate. The temple is now adorned with thousands of locks.

In the heart of Prayagraj, the Shree Natheshwar Mahadev Mandir has become a focal point of devotion, drawing visitors from across India and abroad. The temple is renowned for the unusual tradition of hanging locks as tokens of wishes, believed to be under the divine watch of 'Taale Wale Mahadev'.

According to the temple mahant, Shivam Mishra, around 50,000 locks currently embellish the temple's interiors and exteriors, making it a challenge for newcomers to find space for their own wish-encapsulating locks. Despite many locks being unlocked when wishes are fulfilled, the number continues to rise exponentially.

The temple's origins and ancient inscriptions call for an archaeological study to uncover its historical secrets. For now, it stands as a testament to faith, attracting people from around the globe, even allowing online applications for lock placements as a symbol of hope and belief.

